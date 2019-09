Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins laid out Giants running back DJ Ware in the open field last night.



The hit was borderline helmet-to-helmet, but no penalty was called.

This is what happens when a 305-pound man runs you over in full speed:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

