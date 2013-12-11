Here Are The New Food Trends We'll See On Restaurant Menus In 2014

Photography by Alex Sugerman The fruit course at Blue Hill at Stone Farm, which is known for its locally sourced food.

There will be a lot more kamut, branzino, and buckwheat on American menus next year.

That’s according to the latest 2014 Culinary Forecast from the National Restaurant Association, which surveyed 1,300 professional chefs who are all members of the American Culinary Federation.

The National Restaurant Association asked the chefs what they considered to be the biggest menu trends for next year. Locally sourced meats and locally grown produce topped the list, as well healthy kids meals and gluten-free cuisine.

“Today’s consumers are more interested than ever in what they eat and where their food comes from,” Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of the National Restaurant Association’s research and knowledge group, said in the press release.

Some of the weirder trends will include new cuts of meat such as the tri-tip or “Denver” steak, as well as ancient grains like kamut, a type of long grain closely related to wheat, and amaranth, which is similar to rice.

Check out the top 20 menu items we can expect to see more of next year:

Locally sourced meats and seafood Locally grown produce Environmental sustainability Healthy kids’ meals Gluten-free cuisine Hyper-local sourcing (from restaurant gardens) Spotlight on children’s nutrition Non-wheat noodles/pasta (such as quinoa, rice, and buckwheat) Sustainable seafood Farm or estate branded items Nose-to-tail/root-to-stalk cooking (this reduces food waste by using the entire animal or plant) Whole grain items in kid’s meals Health and nutrition all around New cuts of meat (such as Denver steak, pork flat iron, and tri-tip) Ancient grains (like kamut, spelt, and amaranth) Ethnic-inspired breakfast items (Asian-flavored syrups, Chorizo scrambled eggs, or coconut milk pancakes) Grazing (small-plate sharing or snacking instead of traditional meals) Non-traditional fish (such as branzino, Arctic char, and barramundi) Fruit and vegetables as children’s side items Half-portions or smaller portions for a smaller price

To see the rest of the trends, click here.

