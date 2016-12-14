Cuisinart recalls one of its most popular products after reports of blades ending up in food

Williams Sonoma/Cuisinary The company that makes Cuisinart food processors is recalling 8 million products.

The company that makes Cuisinart food processors is recalling 8 million products following reports of mouth and tooth injuries from broken blades ending up in processed food.

The machine’s riveted blade “can crack over time and small, metal pieces of the blade can break off into the processed food,” according to a statement by Conair, which makes Cuisinart food processors. “This poses a laceration hazard to consumers.”

Conair has received 69 reports of people finding broken pieces of the blade in processed food, including 30 reports of mouth lacerations or tooth injuries, according to the company’s statement.

The company is advising customers to immediately stop using the riveted blade and contact Conair for a free replacement at 877-339-2534 or online at www.cuisinart.com/recall.

The recall was issued Tuesday by Conair and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. It affects 8 million food processors sold between July 1996 through December 2015.

