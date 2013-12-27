Attention Gentlemen -- Cuffed Pants Are Officially Back In Style

Men’s pants haven’t seen a good cuff — neatly creased and sewn into place — since ’80s prep style went out of vogue, according to The Wall Street Journal’s Steve Garbarino.

But earlier this year, the spring runways were loaded with “turnups,” and not ones that were just casually rolled in a prepster style. Hermès, Canali, Tom Ford and Ralph Lauren all featured cuffed pants exposing the man’s ankle, mostly using “trim, tapered silhouettes and hems that stopped jauntily near the ankle” to avoid the dad look, Garbarino wrote.

The look majorly benefitted from a manly endorsement from the latest Bond: Daniel Craig wore cuffed, slim-fit pants by Tom Ford in last year’s “Skyfall.”

Off-the-rack designer suits rarely include cuffed pants, but men who go for tailor-made suits have the option. Modern cuffed pants look best in summer-weight fabrics with flat-fronts or nearly flat single-pleat styles, according to designers.

But as Canali communications director Elisabetta Canali warns, cuffs aren’t for every man.

“They’re a distinctive sign of elegance that adds neatness to the look,” she told Garbarino, but “a cuffed pant looks more refined on tall and long-limbed men. It’s a matter of proportion.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.