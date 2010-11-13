Cubs Want Cash-Strapped Chicago To Pay For Wrigley Field Upgrades

The Cubs want to use Chicago taxpayers’ money to fund a $200-million renovation of Wrigley Field, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.



Wrigley is one of baseball’s iconic stadiums, and while the Cubs have no intention of ditching the “Friendly Confines,” the 96-year-old ballpark does lack the amenities that populate newer, flashier stadiums.

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said that the Wrigley renovation would not require Chicago residents to pay more taxes, rather it would reallocate an existing amusement tax at a time when the city is desperately needs that revenue.

Mayor Richard Daley rejected a similar renovation proposal two years ago.

