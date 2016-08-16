The Cubs fired a DJ for playing a controversial song during an appearance by Aroldis Chapman that many feel promotes violence against women

The Chicago Cubs are dealing with a public relations nightmare after their stadium DJ played a controversial song that could be construed as promoting violence against women.

To make matters worse, the song was played during an appearance by Aroldis Chapman. The Cubs closer wo suspended for 30 games earlier this year with the Yankees after an alleged domestic-violence incident in which he was accused of firing a gun in his garage and choking his girlfriend.

The DJ played the song “Smack My B**** Up” by the British group the Prodigy following closer Aroldis Chapman’s appearance in the ninth inning of the team’s 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The song was drew heavy criticism when it was released back in 1997. Despite claims from the group that the lyrics were being misinterpreted, MTV stopped airing the video after one week following protests from the National Organisation of Women.

The Cubs organisation released a statement announcing the termination of the unnamed DJ:

“We apologise for the irresponsible music selection during our game last night. The selection of this track showed a lack of judgment and sensitivity to an important issue. We have terminated our relationship with the employee responsible for making the selection and will be implementing stronger controls to review and approve music before public broadcast during our games.”

