Cubs fans started lining up at Wrigleyville bars more than 12 hours before Game 3 of the World Series

Wrigley Field will host its first World Series game since 1945 on Friday night when the Cubs try to take a 2-1 series lead over the Indians.

The first pitch of Game 3 is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET), and the bars in Wrigleyville began filling up first thing in the morning. Many Cubs fans began lining up as early as 5:30 a.m. CT.

Because when it’s been 71 years, it’s never too early.

At Murphy’s with the @WGNMorningNews crew. Place is packed pic.twitter.com/qBl9IrHS8X

— Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) October 28, 2016

7:45 am in Wrigleyville. This is nuts. pic.twitter.com/heYbA91ZiY

— Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) October 28, 2016

8:28 AM CT: Murphy’s Bleachers bar in Wrigleyville. Beer is already flowing pic.twitter.com/ihRr165q3V

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 28, 2016

Line out the door for a Wrigleyville bar. It’s 10 am. pic.twitter.com/fJfhEnWS0r

— Chris Emma (@CEmma670) October 28, 2016

Cubs fans line up at Wrigleyville bars 15 hours before first pitch https://t.co/OVd9gJ985R pic.twitter.com/37Fy32Q2eH

— DNAinfo Chicago (@DNAinfoCHI) October 28, 2016

Most Wrigleyville bars are charging crazy covers over the World Series weekend, which apparently isn’t stopping plenty of Cubs fans.

Cubs’ president Theo Epstein, meanwhile, wants all fans to pace themselves.

Theo Epstein: “Please pace yourself. The morning drinking might be a little much. We’re starting at 7 and probably going until 11.” #Cubs

— 670 The Score (@670TheScore) October 28, 2016

Along with Game 3, the Cubs host Games 4 and 5, meaning more action Saturday and Sunday nights.

It’s going to be a wild weekend.

