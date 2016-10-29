Cubs fans started lining up at Wrigleyville bars more than 12 hours before Game 3 of the World Series

Chicago Cubs FansJamie Squire/Getty

Wrigley Field will host its first World Series game since 1945 on Friday night when the Cubs try to take a 2-1 series lead over the Indians. 

The first pitch of Game 3 is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET), and the bars in Wrigleyville began filling up first thing in the morning. Many Cubs fans began lining up as early as 5:30 a.m. CT.

Because when it’s been 71 years, it’s never too early. 

 

 

 

 

 

Most Wrigleyville bars are charging crazy covers over the World Series weekend, which apparently isn’t stopping plenty of Cubs fans. 

Cubs’ president Theo Epstein, meanwhile, wants all fans to pace themselves. 

Along with Game 3, the Cubs host Games 4 and 5, meaning more action Saturday and Sunday nights.

It’s going to be a wild weekend.

