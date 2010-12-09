Chicago Media Swooning Over Carlos Pena's "Perfect English"

Photo: AP

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. – Carlos Pena has been a Chicago Cub for all of five hours, and already Chicago sportswriters are going gaga over the team’s newest acquisition.That’s because long before he ever hits a home run – or, more likely, goes 0-5 – let alone puts on the classic uni, Pena has already mastered the fine art of graciousness.



Here in the media room at the Dolphin Resort, one sports writer after another professed their love for Pena after walking away from the press conference.

“Boy, what a nice kid – he speaks English perfectly.”

“Yeah, and very polite, too.”

“Cubs fans can be upset with his production, but if they don’t like him for a person they’re a bunch of a**holes.”

(There was more, but nausea from witnessing a mere press conference give birth to a love affair prevents publishing.)

For Chicagoans that pick up a paper and immediately flip to the backpage, this is a sign of things to come. Expect the Chicago media – like their New York counterparts do with Derek Jeter – to go easy on Carlos Pena. Even if he hits .196 again.

