Cubs And D-Backs Are Wearing Gorgeous Throwback Uniforms For Wrigley Field's 100th Anniversary

Cork Gaines
Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks throwback uniformsAP/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks took the field in gorgeous 1914 throwback uniforms on the 100th anniversary of the opening of Wrigley Field.

The teams are wearing the uniforms of the Chicago Federals and the Kansas City Packers of the Federal League, the two teams that played in the first game at what was then called Weeghman Park.

The players are not the only people in gorgeous throwback attire. Some fans also wore period-appropriate clothing.

Chicago Cubs fansGetty Images

Even members of the grounds crew are wearing throwback uniforms.

Chicago Cubs GroundscrewReuters

Of course, not everybody can look as good as the players.

Chicago Cubs fansGetty Images

But this is beautiful baseball.

Martin Prado of the Arizona DiamondbacksAP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.