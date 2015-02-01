The 'Cubitat' Combines All The Essentials Of An Apartment Into A 10-Foot Cube

The next step in micro living is completely re-imagining what the interior of a home should be. That’s where the “Cubitat” comes in.

Unveiled at this year’s Interior Design Show in Toronto, the Cubitat is quite possibly the most versatile and useful 10′ x 10′ x 10′ piece of furniture ever. It’s a prefab cube outfitted with all the conveniences of a living space in a tiny package.

The developers are calling the cube “plug and play,” as in all you need to do is hook up electricity and plumbing and find an outer shell, and then you’ve got a fully functional home.

It sits in any space that can fit it — provided you also have enough room to open its doors and pull out the bed — and has a variety of functions, including:

A full kitchen for preparing meals.

A bed for sleeping, along with an entertainment center and space for a TV.

A full-sized bathroom is hidden in the interior of the cube.

Plenty of storage space.

A collaboration between Toronto-based Urban Capital development and design firm Nichetto

Studio, the cube will be completely customisable to the core elements needed in your life.

Once it moves past the prototype stage, the cube will be available for anyone to order and customise.

We can’t wait.

