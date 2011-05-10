Cubicle Rental Startup LiquidSpace Closes $3.6 Million Series A Round

LiquidSpace, a mobile application that lists and rents companies’ open cubicles, just closed a $3.6 million Series A round led by Shasta Ventures and FloodGate.



Last fall, it raised a $1.3 million seed round from Reid Hoffman at Greylock.

“What we’re building is a two-sided workspace,” CEO Mark Gilbreath tells us. “People are looking for a place to work away from home, and we’re giving them venues to do that– like in offices with open spaces and in coworker communities. We’re enabling a trusted sharing of that space.”

The app is location-based too, so users can find nearby available workspace on the go.

LiquidSpace will be using some of the funding to hire more people, to build a marketplace for all of the open cubicles, and to expand to multiple cities.

Currently, the LiquidSpace app is only available on the iPhone to California residents.

Don’t worry New Yorkers, Loosecubes is a similar service you can use, and it’s based in Brooklyn.

