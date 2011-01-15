Cubeduel Cut Off By LinkedIn

The first huge viral phenomenon of 2011 has hit a roadblock: after signing up more than 240,000 users in its first 36 hours, Cubeduel has been shut down by LinkedIn.



According to Techflash, the Seattle-based engineers who created Cubeduel aren’t sure whether the service was shut down because it hit some unknown LinkedIn traffic limit, or whether LinkedIn had privacy or other objections. The service asked LinkedIn users to rate their professional connections head to head — sort of like the “who’s hotter” Web sites from a few years back, only for work.

If LinkedIn pulls the site permanently, developers Adam Doppelt and Tony Wright won’t be too disappointed — Wright told TechFlash that Cubeduel was just meant as a harmless diversion, not the next Google, and only took a couple of weeks to build.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.