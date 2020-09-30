This tiny smart home looks like a spaceship and can sleep 4 people — see inside

Nestron Nestron Cube Two.

Singapore’s Nestron is selling its newest prefabricated tiny home, the Cube Two.

The tiny home is furnished and totally move-in ready on arrival.

It’s also a smart home with an AI assistant connected to all devices.

The tiny home of the future is here. Singapore-based Nestron released its latest prototype for the Cube Two, a smart tiny home complete with an artificial-intelligence assistant.

The Cube Two veers on the larger side of tiny homes at 80 square metres. Nestron says it can accommodate up to three or four people, thanks to the open-concept design and more space devoted to the communal living area. While outside it looks like a fancy RV, it’s inside the futuristic elements really shine.

Here’s what the inside of the futuristic tiny smart home looks like.

The entire structure is just over 8 metres long and about three-and-a-half metres wide.

Nestron Nestron Cube Two.

It’s turn key ready, so you can move in upon delivery.

Nestron

Inside, there’s a living room, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and bar counter.

Nestron

A skylight helps to bring in light and open up the space.

Nestron

Nestron says the Cube Two design increases usable space over a traditional house by 15%.

Nestron

Most furniture comes built in and is included in the base price.

Nestron

The fitted furniture includes a range hood and sink in the kitchen, dining table and sofa in the living room, and in the bedroom, a bed rack, wardrobe and counter.

Nestron

The bathroom includes a shower, towel rack, and basin.

Nestron

The smart home appliances include a washing machine, refrigerator, AC and stove.

Nestron

All the appliances in the house are controlled by the AI assistant Canny.

Nestron

Even the light fixtures are integrated.

Nestron

This tiny home feels a bit like a spaceship, thanks to the AI integration and the sleek white furniture.

Nestron

The Cube Two is available US$52,000 ($73,000), with additional costs for customisations like electrical appliances.

Nestron

Shipping costs are extra – getting the Cube Two to the US alone costs an additional US$8,000 ($11,245).

Nestron

