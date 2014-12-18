Check Out Cuba's Retro Cars Before They're Gone

With the easing of trade restrictionsand the normalization of diplomatic relations between the US and Cuba on the way, the days of Cuba’s classic American cars may be coming to an end.

Since the imposition of the US trade embargo in 1961, massive fleets of pre-revolution American cars have remained on the road through the ingenuity of the country’s auto mechanics.

The fate of these wonderful, glorious, and sometimes wacky rides remains unknown. In the meantime, take a look at some of Cuba’s awesome retro rides.

Since the 1961 Cuba trade embargo, the island nation has held onto its massive fleet of American cars from the 1940s and '50s. The New York Times estimates that in 2004, as many as 60,000 of these rolling relics were on the road. An old Chevy, left, and an old Buick in Havana. Since the end of the Cold War, these ageing rides were pressed into taxi duty to help supplement Cuba's insufficient public-transit system. The condition the cars vary greatly. Using Russian-sourced or re-engineered parts, the country's mechanics find creative ways to keep the cars on rolling. This 1957 Chevy Bel-Air convertible looks to be in good condition as takes a sea-side drive. Here's are James Bond's greatest rides.... DON'T MISS: The 10 Ultimate Bond Cars



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.