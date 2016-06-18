CUBAN: Why aren't Drudge and Breitbart considered 'elite media'?

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban questioned Friday why the Drudge Report and Breitbart aren’t characterised as “elite media” organisations, noting the outlets have a larger readership than many traditional newspapers.

Cuban’s comments came in reply to a National Review writer who mentioned the “elite media” in a story he authored.

The “Shark Tank” star asked “who exactly” makes up the group, prompting the author to list The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR and “leading opinion journals.”

Cuban then questioned why prominent conservative outlets weren’t included in the list, noting many have “bigger audiences” than the organisations the author listed.

@DavidAFrench why not Fox ? Drudge. breitbart ? They have bigger audiences then some of the outlets you mention

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 17, 2016

He pointed to the number of followers Fox News has as an example.

“They are the super elite and I would argue have more influence,” Cuban said in a tweet.

Conservatives have long considered the top networks and newspapers in the US to hold a liberal-leaning bias. As a result, many have turned to talk radio and alternative media sources available on the internet for their news.

