CUBAN: 'Trump is our No. 1 draft pick'

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban provided an apt analogy for President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday: An NBA team’s top draft pick.

Cuban, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” took questions from CNBC following his testimony in front of a congressional subcommittee regarding the Time Warner-AT&T merger.

Naturally, he was asked about the president-elect, whom he campaigned against during the general election as he became a prominent surrogate for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Cuban, who recently wrote that he was “dumb enough” to think he could convince people not to vote for Trump, told CNBC that “Donald Trump is our No. 1 draft pick.” His comments came when he was asked about how business executives should view Trump’s deal to keep jobs at a Carrier plant in Indiana and his comments aimed at Boeing.

“I’ll analogize it to the NBA Draft: He’s the No. 1 pick,” Cuban said. “He’s who we put our hopes and dreams with, and we’re going to believe in him. Right now, it’s a little bit easier because we haven’t played a game yet.”

“There’s no reason to rush to judgment or come to any conclusions now,” he continued. “Let’s see what happens starting January 21 and go from there. I hope he’s a superstar and I hope everything turns out the way we all hope it will. But until January 21, there’s no real point at going into detail.”

Cuban was also asked about his meeting last month with Trump’s controversial incoming White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

“That’s not a topic for now,” he said, adding that they discussed “coffee” when pressed further.

Watch part of the interview below:

Mark Cuban, asked about photo of him & Steve Bannon having coffee together, laughs and then veers off into another topic pic.twitter.com/33EoZ48mvM

— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) December 7, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.