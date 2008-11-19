Cuban's Persecutor Still Employed By The SEC

For now we’ll take the SEC at its word, that its decision to bring insider trading charges against Mark Cuban has nothing to do with last night’s revelation that an attorney at the Fort Worth office harrassed Cuban with threatening, paranoid emails.



The SEC’s official line is that Norris has been disciplined, but it refuses to give out any information on the nature of that disciplinary action. Was it a wrist-slap, a pay cut, what? We do know he wasn’t let go though, based on the SEC’s statement, as well as calls to the Forth Worth office (Norris himself, not surprisingly, hasn’t responded to emails or voicemail).

Assuming the emails are clear enough to warrant disciplinary action, we really don’t understand how Norris can keep his job after emails like this. The government is the only entity that can legitimately employ coercion, but it’s only legitimate because government justice is dispassionate and fair. When you have some jackal out there, going on with threats to free speech and provocations about how Christopher Cox is an LA Lakers fan, how can that employee legitimately wield the SEC’s power? They can’t. Why is the SEC hiding on this?

