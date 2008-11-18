Cuban's Insider Trading Charge: Payback For Anti-Bush Movie?

Update: The SEC confirms that “an individual” (won’t officially say it’s Norris) penned the bizarre emails to Mark Cuban and that disciplinary action has been taken against said individual, but that the enforcement action had nothing to do with the Fort Worth office, and that Christopher Cox even recused himself from the vote to bring the charges, to avoid a conflict of interest. We’re still trying to determine the status of the disciplinary action and the individual’s employment status at the SEC.

Original Post: The Mark Cuban story evolves, and DealBook drops an absolute bombshell:

A person close to Mr. Cuban told DealBook that an S.E.C. employee had sent Mr. Cuban e-mails several times over the last year or so, accusing him of being unpatriotic. The bone of contention was Mr. Cuban’s involvement with “Loose Change,” a documentary that accuses the Bush administration of engineering the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks as a pretext for the Iraq war.

And DealBooks posts a copy of the email:

From: Norris, Jeffrey B.

Sent: Saturday, May 05, 2007 2:27 PM

To: Mark Cuban

Cc: Cox, Christopher

Subject: RE: “Lose Change”

I AM SHARING THIS WITH CHAIRMAN COX. NEITHER HE NOR THE COMMISSION ENDORSE MY OPINIONS, BUT IN LIGHT OF YOUR THREAT, I THOUGHT SHOULD SEND THIS TO HIM.

Mark:

If this upsets you, I wonder how George Bush feels. I assume that Mr. Cox would view your involvement with “Loose Change” much as I do. After all, he served his country as a Republican Congressman from Orange County for nearly 20 years and was appointed by President Bush. If you feel like sharing my thoughts with Chairman Cox, be my guest.

Previously, I thought you were merely foolish and naïve. Now, however, I see that you are also a hypocrite. I guess your belief in free speech has severe limitations. If someone else is the victim of an absurd conspiracy theory, you defend your right to participate in smearing the good name of of a patriot like President Bush. But, when you are the subject of a parody of the attack you have endorsed, you suddenly issue threats.

I think I will e-mail this to Chairman Cox myself. I think he will enjoy it. I’m sure he is also a Laker fan.

Since Chairman Cox may not know the background, I will explain. Mark Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and has participated in distributing the vicious and absurd documentary, “Loose Change,” which posits that President Bush planned the demolition of the World Trade centre as a pretext for going to war against Iraq. We have had some past exchanges about my opinion the Mr. Cuban’s support for this project is irresponsible and immoral. Below, I parodied his position that every opinion, no matter how absurd and vicious, deserves to be broadly disseminated.

The SEC of course denies that this has anyting to do with politics, and claims that this Jeffrey B. Norris is located in a regional office and had nothing to do with the investigation. We’ll note that his office is Fort Worth, so right in Cuban’s back yard.

