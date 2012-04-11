Cuban-American Sports Radio Host Calls Fidel Castro 'Our Hitler'

Dan Le Batard, a Cuban-American writer for the Miami Herald, who also hosts a radio show in Miami and a show on ESPN with his father, a Cuban exile, went on SportsCenter yesterday to explain why Ozzie Guillen’s recent comments were so hurtful to the Cuban-American population in Miami.



Le Batard calls Guillen’s comments “the worst possible thing that [he] could have said.” Le Batard also explains just what Castro means to the local population…

“For Cuban-Americans, he’s our Hitler. Without getting into a comparison shopping on atrocities, let that marinate for a second. For Cuban-Americans, Fidel Castro is our Hitler.”

Le Batard goes on to say that it is the older generation of Cuban-Americans that want Guillen fired and that he hopes that they will be “soothed” by an apology, but that they “might not be.”

Here’s the segment…

