Nearly 30 Groups Have Been authorised To Bring Tourists To Cuba

With a clock counting down the number of days minutes, and hours until their first tour begins, Insight Cuba, will be the first organisation to bring general American tourists to Cuba in more than seven years.According to The Miami Herald, Cuba Insight will be the first of nearly 30 groups approved by the Treasury Department to bring tourists to America’s neighbour to the east.



Cuban-Americans and others with a Cuban visa have been able to travel to the communist island since 2003 when president Bush repealed a Clinton policy allowing more open travel, but for everyone else this is a trip they’ve had to wait until now to make.

There are no shortage of people lining up to make the trip.

The Oct. 26-Nov. 1 Harvard trip, which promises to “unravel the richness of Cuban culture” and includes a stop at the U.S. Interests Section in Havana to discuss U.S.-Cuba relations, is waiting list only. A&K, which will be working with the Foundation for Caribbean Studies — the nonprofit that actually holds the licence — began advertising last week for 13 trips it plans between September and next April. All have already sold out.

“We knew there would be interest, but this is incredible,” said Jean Fawcett, an A&K spokeswoman. “We’re taking names for a wait list and are planning to add more trips in 2012.”

