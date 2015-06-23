4 major issues for any American who wants to visit Cuba tomorrow

Business Insider recently sent three reporters to Havana, Cuba to see what it’s like to visit the country as tourists. As the restoration of ties between the Communist nation and the United States seems to be imminent, people are itching to fly down to Havana.

While we had a great time, there are still a handful of major issues that American tourists should seriously consider before booking a flight.

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Camera by Joe Avella, Tyler Greenfield and Amanda Macias.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.