Cuba Plans To Lay Off One In Five Government Workers In Pro-Capitalist Shift

There’s only one way out of the global sovereign debt crisis: a resurgent private sector. For communist Cuba this means another step in the slow march toward economic liberalization.



Currently the government controls 95% of the economy, according to RT. Raul Castro pledged Sunday to lay off up to one million — one in five — public sector workers:

Speaking at the opening of Cuba’s National Assembly (parliament) biannual session on Sunday, Castro said that more Cubans will be given an opportunity to set up their own businesses and employ workers. The leader vowed that some bans on granting new business licenses and commercialization of some kinds of goods will be lifted, writes RIA Novosti. He did not stipulate, though, how many licenses will be issued.

In addition, Castro said that earlier in July the Council of Ministers approved a new taxation system to be applied to the self-employed and those who hire workers.

