One of the biggest issues we had in Cuba is way worse for the locals

Business Insider recently sent three reporters to Havana, Cuba to experience the city as tourists. While there we met a young Havana resident who was willing to be candidly interviewed about the state of the internet and technology in Cuba.

We’ll have lots of stories about our adventures on the island, which you’ll be able to find here.

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Additional camera by Tyler Greenfield and Amanda Macias.



Follow BI Video: On Facebook



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.