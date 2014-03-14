Awesome Video Shows Oscars Director Frantically Switching Cameras During Cuba Gooding Jr.'s 1997 Acceptance Speech

Cuba Gooding Jr. gave one of the most memorable acceptance speeches of all time when he won Best Supporting Actor at the 69th Academy Awards for his role in “Jerry McGuire.”

Gooding Jr. basically reprised his voluble character from the film, screaming “I love you all!” over and over again until the audience gave him a standing ovation.

Last week, a YouTube user uploaded a new cut from a documentary clip (itself worth watching) released a couple years after the original broadcast showing how the director of the Academy Awards coordinated the speech from the TV truck.

It’s pretty great (first spotted by CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla).

