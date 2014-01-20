Cuba Gooding Jr. Rushes SAG Awards Stage During Ben Affleck Speech

After Ben Affleck presented the award for Best Ensemble to the cast of “American Hustle” during the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Saturday night, something unexpected happened.

Affleck’s “Pearl Harbor” co-star Cuba Gooding Jr. rushed the stage, pushed him away from the mic mid-goodbye wave, and shouted “Happy MLK weekend!” — moments after civil rights drama “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” lost best ensemble.

“The Butler” actor and Affleck ultimately exchanged a hug before Gooding exited stage left, but watch the super awkward moment below:

