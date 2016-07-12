Cuba Gooding Jr. cried when he realised he'd met one of the police officers killed in Dallas

Cuba Gooding Jr. had a chance meeting with one of the five police officers who was killed in Dallas last week, and the actor told reporters that he “cried” when he heard the news.

The “People v. O.J. Simpson” actor was in Dallas in February of this year when he ran into Patrick Zamarripa, a 32-year-old officer and veteran of three tours in Iraq. Zamarripa and his partner snapped a selfie with the actor and posted it to Twitter, “US Weekly” reported.

“The great @cubagoodingjr. Thanx for taking the pic with my partner and I,” Zamarripa tweeted. “Hope your stay in #Dallas was great sir!”

A reporter for TMZ caught up with Gooding in Los Angeles and asked him about the tragic turn of events.

“I cried today, when I heard that,” Gooding said, putting his hands together in a prayer gesture. “I cried. That’s all I’ll say.”

Zamarripa was one of five officers killed in an ambush on a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest on Thursday that was allegedly carried out by 25-year-old Micah Xavier Johnson.

The great @cubagoodingjr . Thanx for taking the pic with my partner and I. Hope your stay in #Dallas was great sir! pic.twitter.com/8q5toocBXD

— Patrick Zamarripa (@PatrickEZ01) February 25, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.