ANDREW CUOMO: CT School Shooting Is A 'Wake-Up Call' To 'Crack Down' On Guns

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded Friday to the school shooting in Connecticut, calling the tragedy a “wake-up” for lawmakers to deal with the issue of gun control.



Here’s his statement:

“I was shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School this morning in Newtown, Connecticut. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the innocent victims – many of whom were young children – whose lives were claimed by this senseless and horrific act of violence. During times of such unthinkable tragedy, all New Yorkers stand together with the people of our neighbouring state to grieve the loss of life and help bear the pain and anguish that will be felt by so many in the weeks, months, and years to come.

“While we don’t have all the facts and our focus must be on the victims, this is yet another senseless and horrific act of violence involving guns. We as a society must unify and once and for all crack down on the guns that have cost the lives of far too many innocent Americans. Let this terrible tragedy finally be the wake-up call for aggressive action and I pledge my full support in that effort.”

Cuomo, who is widely believed to be contemplating a run for president in 2016, is the most high-profile Democrat to bring up the issue of gun control in connection to the Connecticut shooting so far. Earlier today, White House Press Secretary Jay Carney told reporters that today is “not the day” to discuss gun policy.

Obama is scheduled to deliver a statement at 3:15 p.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.