EXCLUSIVE: An Inside Look At Manufacturing Guns In Connecticut [PHOTOS]

A newly completed PTR-91 rifle.

CEO Josh Fiorini and his gun manufacturing company PTR Industries, are right in the centre of the national gun control debate.



PTR makes clones of the HK-91 semi-automatic rifle and is located in Bristol, CT. Bristol is about 45 minutes north of Newtown, where 20 children and 6 of their teachers were shot to death last December.

The debate grew more heated recently, when Connecticut passed the strictest gun control law in the nation on April 4th. As a response to that law, on April 9th, PTR announced its plan to leave Connecticut in an open letter to the state.

When we asked Fiorini how he felt after learning about the shootings in Newtown, he told us, while the tragedy left him and his employees devastated, he ultimately feels manufacturers are not the problem.

“I probably feel the same way an engineer at GM feels when he drives by a car accident,” he said.

We visited PTR Industries to get a firsthand look at the company, their operation, and employees living on the front lines of the gun control debate.

