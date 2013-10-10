An Investor Is Selling His Awesome Connecticut Estate Complete With Helicopter Landing Space

Ivano Panetti, an investor at private equity firm Mercurio Capital, and his wife Cinzia are selling their Connecticut estate for $US3.7 million,

says the WSJ.

And the coolest thing about it — at least in our opinion — is that the property is helicopter landing ready.

Sure, five bedrooms, a pool, and 8.25 acres straddling the New York/Connecticut border is cool.

But that just can’t match being able to land your wings in your back yard.

Nicole Steel of Realty Guild Incorporated has the listing.

