An Investor Is Selling His Awesome Connecticut Estate Complete With Helicopter Landing Space

Linette Lopez
Helicopter Mansion ConnecticutRealty Guild Inc.

Ivano Panetti, an investor at private equity firm Mercurio Capital, and his wife Cinzia are selling their Connecticut estate for $US3.7 million,
says the WSJ.
And the coolest thing about it — at least in our opinion — is that the property is helicopter landing ready.

Sure, five bedrooms, a pool, and 8.25 acres straddling the New York/Connecticut border is cool.

But that just can’t match being able to land your wings in your back yard.

Nicole Steel of Realty Guild Incorporated has the listing.

Here's the entire estate, birds eye view.

This is where you park your heli.

Now that that's out of the way, here's the house/front yard.

Entrance

Living room

Den

Kitchen

Another angle.

Dining area, not so formal.

A lovely study.

A sample bathroom.

Bedroom (one of 5).

The backyard.

Your new pool.

Maybe you prefer some natural water?

An Ex-Lehman Exec Is Selling His Connecticut Waterfront Mansion For $US65 Million>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.