Here's A Look A What Railroader CSX Moved In Q3

CSX, one of the largest railroad operators in the US, said Q3 revenue grew 11% to $2.96 billion. Earnings per share jumped 19% to $0.43.



“Even as the economy moderated, CSX delivered strong financial results while investing in additional resources to strengthen customer service,” said CEO Michael Ward.

However, EPS missed expectations by a penny. Shares are down over 2% in after-hours trading.

Railroad operators are considered bellwethers of the economy.

Here’s a look at what CSX moved during the quarter:

Photo: CSX

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.