Here's A Look A What Railroader CSX Moved In Q3

CSX, one of the largest railroad operators in the US, said Q3 revenue grew 11% to $2.96 billion. Earnings per share jumped 19% to $0.43.
“Even as the economy moderated, CSX delivered strong financial results while investing in additional resources to strengthen customer service,” said CEO Michael Ward.
However, EPS missed expectations by a penny. Shares are down over 2% in after-hours trading.
Railroad operators are considered bellwethers of the economy.
Here’s a look at what CSX moved during the quarter:
Photo: CSX
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.