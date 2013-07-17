Here's A Peek At Everything CSX Moved Across Its Massive US Railroad Network

Railroad giant CSX announced its second quarter financial results this afternoon. Revenues climbed 2% year-over-year, and earnings per share jumped 6% to $0.52.



“CSX continues to drive solid growth in many of its markets and is encouraged by the team’s sustained track record of delivering excellent operating performance in a wide range of market conditions,” said Michael J. Ward, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “We remain sharply focused on creating strong, sustained value for customers and shareholders, as the economy appears to be slowly gaining strength.”

Railroaders are considered reliable bellwethers of economic activity. And CSX’s massive rail network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern U.S.

Below is a breakdown of everything CSX moved during the second quarter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.