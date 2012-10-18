Here's What The Economy Looks Like From A Railroader's Perspective

Photo: CSX

Railroad giant CSX announced it’s third quarter earnings last night. Earnings came in a penny ahead of expectations but revenue came in a little light.Overall volumes fell year-over-year.



Because CSX transports so many types of goods, they’re considered a pretty reliable indicator of the economy.

Management just published their earnings call presentation, and we pulled the key slides that shed light on the economy.

Automobile sales have been bullish for volumes. But coal volume have struggled as America’s manufacturers continue.

