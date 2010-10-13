CSX Reports Monster Earnings, As Warren Buffett Keeps Counting His Billions

Photo: Background Riza Nugraha on Flikr

Shares of rail company CSX are up 2% after hours following another strong earnings report, re-enforcing the fact that the rail industry in the US remains VERY strong, with nary a sign of a double dip.In early September we estimated that Warren Buffett had already made $14 billion on his Burlington Northern acquisition based on the rallies seen in other rail firms. Well, they’ve rallied more since then, by anywhere from from 4-8%, so it a minimum he’s probably made another $0.5 billion, though potentially more than $1 billion.



