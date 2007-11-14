CSTV's O'Neill to FantasyPlayers.com

New York-based Fantasy Sports Ventures tapped former CSTV exec David O’Neill as Chief Financial Officer. As VP, finance of CSTV, a unit of CBS, O’Neill oversaw the cable network, CSTV.com and its network of 200 college athletic websites, as well as MaxPreps.com. FSV’s FantasyPlayers.com network contains more than 80 fantasy sports web sites, including TheHuddle.com, HoopsWorld.com, and FreeFantasy.com. Release excerpts after jump.

O’Neill, 32, joins FSV from CSTV Networks, Inc., a subsidiary of CBS. As VP/Finance, he oversaw all financial operations for CSTV’s television network and its online platforms, including CSTV.com, its network of over 200 official college athletic websites, and MaxPreps.com. O’Neill has nearly a decade of financial experience that also includes capital fundraising, M&A advisory and operating roles. He is a graduate of the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and Boston College.

The FantasyPlayers.com Network includes more than 80 fantasy sports sites and is now ranked among the top 10 sports content sites by Nielsen//NetRatings (September 2007). It includes six FSV-owned sites (FantasyPlayers.com, KFFL.com, Hoopsworld.com, TheHuddle.com, Freefantasy.com and Rotonation.com) and more than 75 affiliated sites. The sites provide high-quality fantasy news, information, analysis and game products across all major sports. FSV’s advertisers and marketing partners execute campaigns across the entire Fantasy Players Network or within sport-specific channels like football, basketball and baseball.