CSTV Rebranding Not Bloodless Coup (CBS)

PaidContent reports 40 from the CSTV ranks were dismissed in connection with CBS’s seemingly benign act of re-naming the cable channel it bought in Jan. 2006. We suspect this has little to do with the re-branding, and more to do with the integration of the former CSTV, now CBS College Sports, into CBS Sports, which happened last month.



