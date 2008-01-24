CSTV And USA Today In Marketing Pact

CSTV announced a marketing pact with USA Today that will put several CSTV.com assets USAToday.com including a video player and the network’s GameTracker service. CSTV, owned by CBS and now managed by CBS Sports, broadcasts live and on-demand games online on its CSTV XXL player. GameTracker allows fans to follow game statistics as they happen. Both will now be available in USA Today’s online sports section. USAToday.com claims 10.4 million unique readers per month.

