CSL gets approval in Europe for its new haemophilia treatment

Australian blood products and flu vaccine group CSL has won approval from the European Commission for a new treatment for haemophilia A.

A short time ago, CSL shares were up 1.3% to $103.66.

The treatment, AFSTYLA, will be launched in European markets in the coming months, as market access opens.

“We are very excited to add this treatment to our industry-leading portfolio of coagulation therapies and look forward to the positive impact AFSTYLA can have on haemophilia A patients in the European Union,” says CSL chief scientific officer Andrew Cuthbertson.

Haemophilia A is a congenital disorder whose symptoms include prolonged or spontaneous bleeding.

The top 10 Australian company by market capitalisation last year became the world’s second largest flu vaccine business by buying a loss-making subsidiary of Swiss pharmaceutical multinational Novartis for $US275 million ($A357 million).

CSL in August posted a full year profit of $US1.38 billion, a 6% rise.

