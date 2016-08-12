Look at these satellite images and you'll know that 'China has every intention of militarizing the Spratly Islands'

Upon further review, Chinese construction in the resource-rich waters of the South China Sea isn’t quite over.
Nearly a month after the Hague-based court invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims new satellite images published by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI), a unit of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, shows significant preparations are underway for Chinese military aircraft.
“China is building hangar space for 24 fighter jets and 3-4 larger military planes at each of its three largest artificial islands,” Gregory Poling, director of AMTI told Business Insider.
“The number, size, and construction make it clear these are for military purposes — and they are the smoking gun that shows China has every intention of militarizing the Spratly Islands.”
All the while, Beijing maintains the July 12 ruling has no bearing on its territorial claims in the South China Sea.
Here’s a look at the rapid construction on Mischief Reef, Fiery Cross Reef, and Subi Reef.
All photos republished with permission from the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Perhaps the most significant portion of the Permanent Court of Arbitration's July 12 500-page unanimous ruling on the South China Sea is the decision on Mischief Reef.
According to the ruling, the reef and everything on it legally belongs to the Philippines.
This is in spite of China's reclamation of approximately 5,580,000 square meters of land, and the construction of a 9,800-foot runway, radar nests, and what some experts have speculated is a soon-to-be naval base.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/57a9f582db5ce954008b58d8/image.jpg' alt='More mischief in south china sea' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
'The court ruled China's initial occupation of Mischief Reef and its construction of facilities there illegal, so every day that China continues to make use of those facilities it is violating international law,' Gregory Poling, director of Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Business Insider.
The construction of aircraft hangars on Mischief Reef is still in an early stage, however, there are at least three medium-sized hangars plus a large one currently under construction, according to analysis from AMTI.
Please note the aircraft in the above satellite image were added for illustrative purposes.
Meanwhile on Fiery Cross Reef, China has reclaimed approximately 2
,740,000 square meters of land, and it constructed a 9,800-foot runway, a dredged harbour that is large enough to receive tankers and major surface combatants, and a possible radar tower.
'Construction of fighter-jet hangars appears complete at the southern end of the runway and is well-advanced along the middle of the airstrip. At the northern end, construction on a final set of hangars is still in the early stages,' according to AMTI analysis.
What's more, two medium-sized hangars and a large one are under construction near the southern end of the airstrip.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/57a9fbd2ce38f252008b594b/image.jpg' alt='Fiery cross' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Please note the aircraft in the above satellite image were added for illustrative purposes.
China began working on Subi Reef in July 2014 and has since reclaimed 3,950,000 square meters of land.
Currently, Subi Reef remains China's northernmost outpost in the Spratly Island chain.
As noted by ATMI, all fighter-jet hangars appear to be nearly complete on Subi Reef.
'Two medium hangars and two large hangars are being built behind those for fighters at the south end of the airstrip, and will presumably be connected to the runway by an additional taxiway.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/57aa32fbdb5ce9b61b8b58f2/image.jpg' alt='Subi y'all' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Please note the aircraft in the above satellite image were added for illustrative purposes.
