CSIRO Is Preparing To Cut Hundreds Of Jobs And Executives Will Go Too

Australia’s leading science organisation, the CSIRO, is set to cut as many as 1600 scientific support staff jobs as part of the organisation’s biggest restructure in decades.

Management confirmed more cuts on Friday, but could not provide numbers.

CSIRO Staff Association spokesman Sam Popovski said it was an attack on science support roles.

“Particularly we’ve heard of a plan to cut a lot of roles out of the communications support function, hundreds, but we don’t have a number.

“They’re indicating that they’re trying to find efficiencies with their new structure and it largely means the science support staff,” Popovski said.

CSIRO executives will go too, with the chiefs of 22 divisions and flagships being restructured into just nine jobs.

The news comes as the organisation sacked its Melbourne legal team this week, axing lawyers who have protected the organisation’s scientific patents for decades.

