The Commonwealth Bank and CSIRO are launching an effort to model and assess the economic impact of climate inaction

Commonwealth Bank CEO Matt Comyn. Photo: Getty

CSIRO and the Commonwealth Bank have partnered to deliver the financial services sector new modelling to help big businesses navigate the economic impacts of climate change.

It’s the latest in a series of industry modelling initiatives, which forecast damning outcomes for the Australian economy if the federal government fails to make a meaningful commitment to net zero before 2050.

Deloitte modelling suggests not making moves could cost the economy $3.4 trillion.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The latest in a series of private sector efforts to decipher the impacts of climate change on Australia’s largest industries has seen the Commonwealth Bank and Australia’s national science agency partner on a new climate initiative.

CBA will offer funding and anonymised customer data to the CSIRO as part of the partnership, which was launched with a primary focus on establishing a roadmap for the financial services sector on the threats they face in the midst of a global transition to decarbonisation.

With that data, the CSIRO says that it will develop sectoral analysis and “different scenarios”, before the CBA overlays economic insight of its own which will be offered to the sector as a handbook on the climate threats they face, adding to a flourish of private sector modelling efforts handed down in the absence of government action.

CSIRO chief executive Larry Marshall said the government agency is uniquely positioned to help CBA guide the sector through what are expected to be volatile short-term challenges.

“Australian businesses can lead our national response, especially when they have access to Australia’s world-class science and insights to guide meaningful, impactful investment in growth opportunities balanced by risk mitigation,” Dr Marshall said.

“It sounds impossible, the idea of science predicting the future, but solving the seemingly impossible is what science is for, and giving business the power to get ahead of climate will enable them to build a more resilient and sustainable nation that is globally competitive and prosperous.”

CBA chief executive Matt Comyn said the bank’s partnership with the CSIRO would add to the significant efforts being made by the financial sector in trying to develop a deeper understanding of the impacts climate change and policy inaction would have on business.

The work that comes as a result is expected to determine the economic impact of climate change across Australian regions, using “science-based” transition scenarios to estimate exposure to climate risks in a range of sectors across the economy.

CSIRO scientist Dr David Newth said the agency plans to use modelling strategies that break down how the climate threats faced by a range of industries might affect communities around the country.

“CSIRO will use a coupled economy-wide modelling approach with a focus on agricultural productivity, land use change and other biophysical considerations to understand socio-economic and physical risks posed by climate change on the Australian economy,” he said.

And the CSIRO isn’t alone in trying to identify them. The Australian division of global consulting firm Ernst & Young released new economic modelling detailing the critical exposure faced by Australia’s export base on Monday, should the Morrison government remain unmovable on its net zero position.

According to EY, the majority of the risks faced by Australia amid the global race to net zero come from the abatement policies of major trading partners, which could see 64% of Australian GDP exposed to risk as other leading economies race to the bottom on net zero.

The modelling indicates that 82% of Australia’s goods exports will soon be headed to countries with stringent net zero policies in place, and that a global shift to decarbonisation will dent the Australian economy, “like it or not”.

EY Oceania chief economist Jo Masters told Business Insider Australia that, to some, it mightn’t come as a surprise given how small, open, and dependent on global trade the Australian economy is.

“And when you look at it in terms of how emissions-intensive [our] exports are, we found that 85% of the dollar value of goods exports are in the top 25% of emissions intensity,” Masters said. “So, our emissions-intensive exports are an important part of our economy.”

“The message is that what our trading partners do is going to have a significant impact on our economy, and they are already moving.”

Masters said the decisions made by the federal government at — and following — the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, where Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to meet a muted reception, will be critical to the success of the Australian economy.

“It’s not just about the path that we as a nation choose to take to get to net zero,” she said. “We need to keep a really keen eye on announcements and commitments made by our trading partners through this process.

It’s a sentiment shared by Pradeep Philip, head of Access Economics at Deloitte, who told Business Insider Australia the Morrison government’s inaction on climate change could cost the Australian economy $3.4 trillion and 6.6 million less jobs by 2070.

“But if you do act — and I mean, commit to net zero by 2050 — in concert with the rest of the world to keep temperature rises to around 1.5 degrees, the benefit to the Australian economy is not that loss, but instead a gain of $90 billion and about 200,000 jobs by 2070.”

He said what the EY findings point to is that either demand for Australian exports will drop, or the risk of a carbon border adjustment mechanism (a carbon tariff) will increase dramatically – or both.

“And then, effectively, our exporters will be paying a tax to a foreign country,” he said.

“In our analysis, we’ve also noted that if the rest of the world acts, while we’re too slow, and the rest of the world imposes carbon tariffs on us, that will effectively add about 45% to the cost of transitioning our economy over the next 10 years.”