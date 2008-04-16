'CSI' Creator's Latest Fiction: The Web Is Killing Me

“CSI” creator Anthony Zuiker had some choice words about the Internet at the National Association of Broadcasters confab: “I lost 8 million viewers on our premiere last season. Where are they? They’re on the Web!”



“CSI,” and its two spinoffs “CSI Miami” and CSI:NY” are said to have made CBS $2 billion over the years, and they remain CBS’s top-rated shows. But Zuiker is getting worried that the Internet is going to change all that. He warned: “If you don’t take care of television, the laptop will dominate.”

When Zuiker gets through blaming his crappy ratings on the web, someone should probably tell him that CBS is already distributing “CSI” on hundreds of sites across the Web, and doesn’t believe that detracts at all from TV viewing. Further, while “CSI” still does great on TV, it doesn’t have much of an online following. In February, “CSI:NY” trailed CBS’s other, lesser shows, “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” and “Jericho,” in online viewing.

Translation: People just don’t want to watch CSI anymore.

