The World's Biggest Ship Just Arrived In The UK And People Are Lining Up On The Beach To Watch It

The world’s longest vessel, a ship as long as 36 London double-decker buses, has arrived in Britain, the BBC reports.

The CSCL Globe, a container carrier owned by China Shipping Container Lines, docked at the port of Felixstowe on Wednesday night, and it is set to leave in the early hours Friday toward Rotterdam before heading back to China.

The ship, built by Hyundai in South Korea, is still on its first trip. It left the Chinese port of Yantan last month, the Daily Mail reports.

Just to give an idea of its size, the cargo capacity of this behemoth is 19,100 containers, enough to carry 300 million laptops or 900 million tins of baked beans, according to the BBC.

A normal London double-decker bus is about 36 feet long.

At more than 1,300 feet long, the Globe is as long as 36 buses in a row. It’s bigger than four football pitches lined up end to end.

Here is an idea for comparison:

This gives you an idea of what it looks like from from above:

And here’s a look at its path around the world:

