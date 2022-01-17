‘Do not rely on social media ads’: ASIC warns Australians with self-managed super funds that cryptocurrency scams are on the move

Self-funded retirees have been urged to look out for cryptocurrency scams.

The number of Australians who hold crypto-assets is rising, as is the number of self-managed super funds.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission issued a sharp reminder of the risks on Monday.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The financial market watchdog has issued a clear warning about cryptocurrency scams impacting self-managed super funds (SMSF), as fraudsters continue to target older Australians and their retirement savings.

On Monday, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) published a new reminder to SMSF trustees, urging them to beware of outside parties promising large returns through cryptocurrencies and other crypto-assets.

In particular, ASIC warned trustees to be on the lookout for offers portrayed online or via social media.

“Do not rely on social media ads or online contact from someone promoting an ‘investment opportunity’,” the watchdog daid.

“Be wary of people ‘cold calling’, text messaging, or emailing you with a recommendation to transfer your super to an SMSF, or invest in crypto-assets via your SMSF.”

Australia boasts one of the highest per-capita rates of cryptocurrency ownership in the world, with strong growth expected to continue through 2022.

At the same time, the number of new self-managed super fund establishments also ballooned in 2021, suggesting a steady appetite for working Australians to take their retirement funds into their own hands.

Those two factors appear to have converged in the form of crypto scams, designed to part retirees from their savings just as crypto assets start to earn their trust.

In December, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission declared losses to cryptocurrency scams exploded by 172% between January and November, totalling some $109 million.

Those figures only represented losses reported to the commission, suggesting the true cost is even higher.

ASIC has noted this increase in crypto scams before. However, the organisation says it has noticed a spike in marketing specifically aimed at SMSF trustees.

Beyond the likelihood of losing out to shonky coin schemes or the next NFT project, ASIC has also reminded trustees to do their due diligence with regard to the tax obligations of ‘legitimate’ crypto holdings.

Seeking professional advice is recommended, but ASIC maintained responsibility ultimately rests on the person whose name adorns the paperwork.

“As the trustee of your SMSF, you ultimately bear responsibility for the fund’s decisions and for complying with the law even if you rely on other people’s advice — licensed or otherwise,” ASIC said.

Until crypto assets reach traditional superannuation funds through regulated ETFs, the message is clear: do your due diligence and think twice before investing your life’s savings on a cartoon monkey.