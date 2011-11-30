Crystal studded spiked helmet makes your head gleam dangerously

So you’ve just brought home a shiny new motorcycle and you’re now looking out for the perfect headgear to go with it, right? Well, we’ve got one that’ll keep your head together in the solemn situation that you crash, and pretty much make heads turn while you ride too! Approved by DOT, this helmet comes studded with giant Swarovski crystals, hand-placed metal chains, and spikes and is designed by Deryck Todd. Good enough to shine the sun right into the eyes of those pesky four-wheel-slab drivers, this helmet is bound to make your head shine and sparkle in the sun while you ride away into the horizon. Priced at $2995 a piece, make sure you don’t leave it strapped on to your crotch-rocket when you hop off however.

This post is originally appeared at Luxurylaunches

