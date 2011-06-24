In The Harris-Hefner Breakup, Hef Gets To Keep The Lifetime Special

Good news!



That Hugh Hefner wedding special you definitely hadn’t heard about until the bride up and dumped him is still going to be on TV.

Lifetime has tweaked it just slightly: with no wedding to focus on, the show will now feature Hefner’s former girlfriends coming by the mansion to give him “emotional support.”

This is a fun triumph for Hefner because his intended, Crystal Harris, actually tried to manipulate the special for her own gain — she was secretly shopping a proposal to ditch him as the cameras rolled.

It’s also a fun triumph because (we’re guessing) Playmates have a broad definition of the phrase “emotional support.”

