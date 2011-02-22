Crystal Clear Video Calls On Your 4G Phone - Skype @ CES 2011

Skype allows you to tap into the speed of your 4G mobile phone. With the latest Skype app you can enjoy free mobile video calls on your smartphone. If you’re a small business owner always on the move, Skype’s mobile video conferencing is a great way for you to be in touch with your team and clients, whether they’re on a computer or smartphone. For more information on Skype mobile video conferencing, visit www.skype.com.



At CES 2011, Smallbiztechnology.com takes a first-hand look at Skype mobile video calling in action.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.