A rare ape CryptoPunk NFT just sold for over $10 million

CryptoPunk 4156 CryptoPunk/Larva Labs

The NFT CryptoPunk #4156 sold for 2,500 ether, or about $US10.26 ($AU14) million.

This digital item is one of the rarest in the collection, with only 24 ape CryptoPunks in existence.

Money continues to flow into Web3, and massive digital asset purchases continue to make waves and attract celebrities.

Huge money continues to pour into digital collectibles, otherwise known as non-fungible tokens.

CryptoPunk #4156, a rare ape NFT, sold for 2,500 ether, or about $US10.26 ($AU14) million. The Thursday transaction marks one of the largest NFT sales ever.

NFTs are one-of-a-kind digital items that users can buy and sell across online marketplaces. Like cryptocurrencies, they use blockchain technology to keep a digital record of ownership

The hefty price tag can be ascribed to the particular NFT’s extreme rarity — it is one of only 24 ape CryptoPunks, which is a set that includes 10,000 characters.

The CryptoPunk series has become one of the hottest items on NFT marketplaces, with most “Punks” selling for anywhere between $US350,000 ($AU487,684) and $US500,000 ($AU696,692).

Different attributes fetch different prices. Hoodies, beanies, helmets on a character all vary in cost, as do the species — zombies, aliens, apes, and humans.

The CryptoPunk series has garnered high-profile attention, with celebrities like Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Gary Vee, and Serena Williams owning images from the collection.

In June, CryptoPunk #7523, which depicts an alien wearing a medical mask, sold for $US11.75 ($AU16) million at London’s auction house Sotheby’s to a major shareholder of DraftKings.

NFT sales have had a breakthrough year in 2021, with total sales volume surging to $US12 ($AU17) billion. Just last week, NFT sales hit $US292 ($AU407) million.