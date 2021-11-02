Big names in sports and business are on a crypto-giveaway spree. Here are 3 recent offerings of free coins.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Athletes and corporations are looking to capitalize on the crypto wave by giving it away.

The Dallas Mavericks and Burger King said they would give out crypto to fans and customers.

Aaron Rodgers announced he’d take part of his salary in bitcoin, and plans to give some out to fans.

Big-name generosity is helping crypto push further into the mainstream.

Cryptocurrency continues to gain popularity among retail traders, companies, and even whole countries. Giving crypto away for free has been a valuable marketing tactic for bringing digital assets to a wider user base.

Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks announced last week it would dole out $US100 ($AU135) in bitcoin to people who downloaded the Voyager Digital app. The trading platform has over 2 million verified users, and allows trading access to over 60 currencies. The Texas NBA team owned by the long-time crypto-bull recently entered a five-year partnership with Voyager.

In a similar move, Burger King partnered with Robinhood to give away $US2.6 ($AU3) million of crypto for the fast-food chain’s US loyalty club members. In the announcement, Burger King said it is prepared to distribute a total of 20 bitcoin, 200 ether, and 2 million dogecoin.

Before November 21, customers can enter to win by placing an order of $US5 ($AU7) or more through the Burger King app, according to its website. The promotion follows Robinhood’s third-quarter earnings that reported revenue from crypto trading fell 78%.

Individuals are also getting in on the crypto action. NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers said he would be giving away $US1 ($AU1) million in bitcoin to fans. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is partnering with Cash App to “make Bitcoin more accessible” to fans.

In the same announcement (he was wearing a John Wick costume in a video posted to Twitter), he said he would take a portion of his NFL salary in bitcoin.

“Bitcoin to the moon,” Rodgers said in the video.