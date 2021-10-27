Crypto traders are bidding to own an NFT so they can touch a ‘pleasurable’ 2,000-pound tungsten cube

Tungsten in square cube creative concept. Getty Images stock photo

Crypto traders are competing for the right to own an NFT linked to a 2,000-pound (907kg) tungsten cube.

The NFT would give the owner rights to visit the cube in storage once each year.

The NFT owner could also opt to replace the cube with a larger size, if desired.

Crypto enthusiasts are jockeying for a chance to touch a 2,000-pound (907kg) tungsten cube once a year, with minimum bids topping $US190,000 ($AU252,433).

Crypto traders have become obsessed with the extremely dense metal recently, and are now vying for a shot at owning an NFT of an extremely heavy tungsten cube along with annual visitation rights.

Midwest Tungsten, which supplies the metal for industrial uses, is selling an NFT of its 14.545-inch (38cm), 2,000-pound (907kg) cube, according to a listing on OpenSea.

“This NFT represents a real-world physical cube that will be stored at Midwest Tungsten Service headquarters and owned by the NFT owner. One visit to see/photograph/touch the cube per calendar year will be allowed and scheduled with a Midwest Tungsten Service representative,” the company said on the site.

The listing added that the NFT owner can opt to replace the cube with a larger size, depending on availability and capability, during each annual visit.

Midwest Tungsten has been feeding into the crypto world’s hype around its metal specialty. Last week, the company announced it would accept bitcoin for purchases of its small tungsten cubes.

The initial interest in tungsten cubes may have stemmed from an Oct. 12 tweet joking that crypto traders caused a shortage of the item. An actual, temporary shortage of the cubes then resulted with one of the 4-inch (10cm) cubes that weighs about 40 pounds (18kg) selling for about $US3,000 ($AU3,986) on Amazon, Insider previously reported.

The sale of the 2,000-pound (907kg) cube’s NFT ends Nov. 1, and the minimum bid is 47.74 ether, which the site said equated to about $US191,432.63 ($AU254,336).

Vice, which first reported the news, said the metal’s “surprising weight is, apparently, pleasurable.” Insider previously wrote that CMS Holdings‘ Dan Matuszewski said: “crypto just has a propensity for the density.”

Midwest Tungsten general manager Kevin Anetsberger did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.