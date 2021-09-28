A crypto exchange accidentally paid a $24 million fee for a $100,000 ethereum transaction – but the miner agreed to return it

The ethereum network runs the ether cryptocurrency, the second-biggest after bitcoin. Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Crypto exchange Bitfinex on Monday accidentally paid $US24 ($AU33) million as a fee for a $US100,000 ($AU137,250) ethereum transaction.

Yet the miner who verified the transaction and received the fee has sent most of it back.

Bitfinex’s mistake was an example of a “fat finger” trade and may be the biggest ethereum fee in history.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

A crypto exchange accidentally paid $US24 ($AU33) million to send $US100,000 ($AU137,250) over the ethereum network, in one of the biggest “fat finger” errors in the history of digital assets.

Yet Bitfinex was thanking its lucky stars on Tuesday after the miner who received the fee agreed to return it.

Bitfinex moved $US100,000 ($AU137,250) of tether, a cryptocurrency pegged to the dollar, over the ethereum network on Monday to the decentralized finance exchange DeversiFi. DeversiFi was spun out of Bitfinex in 2019.

Ethereum transaction fees have been high recently, as the network has seen heavy use. But even so, Bitfinex’s $US23.7 ($AU33) million fee (the cost of 7,677 ether) stood out as an obvious error on the Etherscan data page.

DeversiFi – whose selling point is that it can help users avoid gas costs – acknowledged the mistake on Monday, when The Block reported the transaction.

“A deposit transaction was made using a hardware wallet from the main DeversiFi user interface with an erroneously high gas fee,” it tweeted.

On the ethereum network, transaction fees -also known as gas fees – are now determined by an algorithm based on how busy the blockchain is. But users have to enter how much they want to pay, and they can bump up the fee to tip miners, to get them to verify a transaction more quickly – a system that frequently leads to mistakes.

“Fat finger” trades are the result of human error in hitting a wrong key on a keyboard.

On Monday night, DeversiFi said the miner who oversaw the transaction was returning much of the fee.

Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer at Bitfinex, tweeted: “Kudos to the miner for being proactive and fair” alongside a love heart emoji. He said the crypto exchange Binance had helped establish contact with the miner.

Read more:

As bitcoin steadies after the shock of China’s crypto ban, 5 experts break down what retail investors need to know

Data from Etherscan, which tracks ethereum transactions, showed that the miner had sent 7,385 ether back to Bitfinex, worth around $US22.2 ($AU30) million at the time.

The $US23.7 ($AU33) million that Bitfinex coughed up could well be the biggest ethereum transaction fee in history. And things could have gone much worse for the exchange, given that crypto transactions are irreversible and not subject to regulation.